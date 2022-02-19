You don't have to sacrifice flavor if you’re cooking on a budget. I enjoy Asian style cooking and I love stir-fry because it is quick, easy, and versatile. A good stir-fry typically consists of three part: protein, vegetables, and sauce. Optionally, you can add in aromatics or herbs to change the flavor of your dish. It is also a great use for leftover meat and vegetables. Serve with a side of cooked rice or noodles and you have a cheap and easy dinner.
