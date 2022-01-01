Here at the TC, the news and sales department talk a lot about cheesy potatoes, some call them party potatoes. I just say they are yumminess. (Not sure that’s a word.) LOL
There’s so many versions of them that I asked Justin and Matt to share their families recipe. And I threw in the ham balls because I love them with cheesy hash brown potatoes.
Have a safe and Happy New Year!
