All told, it was a pretty mild winter and I was able to keep my trusty Weber kettle free of snow for much of it. But the joy of grilling really reemerges this time of year when you can stand outside, soak up that smoke and smell, and have a beer to the sizzle of something on the grate.
I have a couple interesting recipes here for you. First, for those unwilling to make the investment in one of those fancy temp-controlled smokers (I’m with you! Weber only for me!), a way to make super tender, juicy brisket at home with only an hour on the smoke of a grill. For the record – you CAN smoke anything on a regular kettle grill, but it definitely takes more oversight.
And also a veggie option. My favorite meals are cooked entirely on the grill – it’s just satisfying! But I struggle with options for sides. I do like cooking asparagus and zucchini on the grill, and this is a nice twist.
Get out there and taste your back yard this spring!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.