Hi everyone! So we have been advertising for you as the readers of the paper and listeners of KIFG to let your light shine if you are a cook, baker, candymaker or if you have those favorite family recipes that you would want to share with us all. The special hidden gems of the kitchen. A couple of people did reach out and so we are featuring theirs this week with an awesome surprise from a wonderful lady that also included my grandmother’s, Orma Warschkow’s Raisin Deluxe Pie from an old church cook book. Thank you Lois Mumm!
