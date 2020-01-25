I recently re-watched the Anthony Bourdain’s documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” which highlighted the problem of food waste, and how to combat it. According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, global food loss and waste amount to between one-third and one-half of all food produced. In low-income countries, most loss occurs during production, while in developed countries as much as 220 pounds per person per year is wasted at the consumption stage. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, Americans throw away up to 40% of food that is safe to eat.
In my own home kitchen, I have made efforts to reduce my food waste by shopping smarter, storing my food correctly and learning food preservation. I have decided to use my next couple turns at Cooks’ Corner to share some of the recipes that I have used over the years to save money and reduce waste. This week I will focus on the foundation of so many recipes – stock.
