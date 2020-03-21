We often take for granted how lucky we are to have such an abundance of food. During the Great Depression, cooks worked with whatever was available. With a little creativity, ingenuity and staple ingredients, women across the country kept their families fed. Many of these meals were passed down from generation to generation as a frugal way to feed the family. Here are some basic recipes from the Great Depression you should learn to prepare. By adding them into your meal plan rotation now, you’ll have a stockpile of recipes using basic supplies you can prepare when disaster strikes, and you can’t get to the grocery store like you normally do.
