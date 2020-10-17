It’s going to be a long, stupid winter of hiding from other people and not gathering to brighten our spirits. For me, that means stocking up on cheese and wine in an ill-advised attempt to vaccinate myself with comfort food and I have a couple recipes for you this week that will do just that.
Listen, I’m fully aware that goat cheese, red wine and pork aren’t scientifically proven to inoculate anyone from the coronavirus or the flu. But I’m more than happy to offer my stomach up as a test subject. Don’t accuse me of living in fear! I put my blood pressure on the line every day!
What I’m saying is, nobody is going to accuse these recipes of being heart healthy. But I do think they will bring some joy and warmth to your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.