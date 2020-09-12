I just finished my fourth, nine-week Fit Challenge with my coach in San Antonio and I turned around and signed up for the next one that begins on September 18th. This will be my third challenge back to back, and since I will have a week off, this means I will be baking and cooking like crazy and taste-testing many recipes that I’ve been hoarding in a kitchen drawer.
The peanut butter cup recipe is from one of our fit participants. She made this during one of our weekly challenges and won! It’s on my list to make because IT’S HEALTHY and sounds delicious!
