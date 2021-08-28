I feel like this has been my theme several times over this summer, but I am still fully in the mode of using all the fresh stuff I can get my hands on before fall. Thankfully, we still have some local sweet corn and tomatoes out there, and if you’re like me, you have a whole lot of basil you’re trying to chop, chiffonade, process or otherwise use up before it wilts away.
These recipes once again incorporate fresh ingredients and keep things simple. We had the Tomato Butter Pasta last night and it was a crowd pleaser, even for my picky fifth grader. Don’t tell him it was fresh tomato. The fish recipe will have to wait for next week but, c’mon, bacon, sweet corn and fish? How could that go wrong?
