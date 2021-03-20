Why is it when you are trying to avoid sugar it is all you can think about? This week I was inspired to pull out some of my favorite peanut butter recipes, that just happen to be low in sugar. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, these recipes should go on your “must make list”. Opt for the unsweetened peanut butter if you are really watching the carbs. If you can’t have peanut butter, almond butter can be used as a substitute. These recipes also call for Splenda, monk fruit or erythritol, but you can substitute your favorite granulated sweetener. Enjoy!
