Quarantine cooking. You can hear the whole of America packing on the pounds as we all hole up inside, work from home, and distract ourselves with comfort foods.
I’ve never worked from home before. I still check in at the office a few times a week, but we are really trying to limit contact for the people who do have to be in the office and for our family. On the plus side, I’ve been more organized about my grocery shopping and meal planning. I can take 15 minutes when I need it to do some prep because I’m never more than 10 feet from my office when I’m in the kitchen.
Interestingly, despite having the close kitchen proximity, I’ve been doing more crock pot cooking. Pulled pork. Spare ribs.
And on the docket this week?
These mashed red potatoes. Let me know what you’re cooking – especially if you find something great. You can email me at tonyb@iafalls.com.
Stay well, everybody!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.