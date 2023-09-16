Lots of wonderful produce is coming into season; apples, peaches, pears, peppers, and cucumbers. And with the weather starting to cool off it is the perfect time to put up some jars of jelly, fruit butter, and pickled vegetables. I love a good pepper jelly served with cream cheese and crackers. Try the recipes below and check online for more tasty recipes. Enjoy!
