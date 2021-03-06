We eat a ton of green veggies in our house- broccoli, asparagus, cucumbers, green beans, sugar snap peas and brussels sprouts are kind of the constant rotation. Roasted, grilled, steamed. That’s a fair amount of variety for side dishes, really. But lately we’ve been dipping our toes into the cauliflower waters and I don’t really know what stopped us from doing it sooner. It’s just as simple to chop up and get on a sheet pan with some olive oil, salt and pepper for a simple, healthy, flavorful side.
These recipes are more main dishes, but I think we’re going to have to try them. Do you have a favorite cauliflower dish? Share it with me via email at tonyb@iafalls.com
