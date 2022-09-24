Fall is here! I just finished processing some late season tomatoes. Pasta Sauce, Salsa, and Ketchup have been canned for winter use. I have a couple apple pies in the freezer and a few quarts of pie filling shelved for later. My apple scrap vinegar is about halfway done, and as of this writing I am working through some pears that were gifted to me. I will be happy when the season’s work is done and tip my hat to my ancestor that did all this without the aid of Instant Pots, electric blenders, and food processors. This week’s recipes are some ideas that can be made with the season’s bountiful produce. Enjoy!
