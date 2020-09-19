The weather this past week has been so perfect, so perfect it was easy to forget some of the insanity that surrounds us these days. that is if you don't have allergies. If you do- it was still beautiful but also kind of miserable.
This weather makes me want to be outside all the time and specially to cook outside. I know a lot of people have the fancy pellet smokers these days, but I'm here to tell you smoking meat on a Weber kettle is just as good. It requires a little more attention and care, but that just means more beers around the grill! I'd urge you to look at some different methods for using your Weber kettle as a smoker on YouTube because there are plenty of possibilities. I've become a fan of the 'snake method,' in which you arrange your charcoal briquettes around the outside of the grill and let the fire slowly work its way through them, adding soaked wood chips for that wood smoked flavor. Give these Weber recipes a try and let me know what you think at tonyb@iafalls.com!
