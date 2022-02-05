Despite my best efforts, and let me tell you have tried very, very hard, I still have a picky eater at home. We’ve reached the point that I don’t really let it change how I cook – if he wants to have a peanut butter sandwich or a quesadilla, he can make it for himself.
But sometimes you just have to keep the peace.
So when I am scrolling though recipes for the week I do keep my eyes out for at least one dinner a week that won’t lead to pouting (him) or blood pressure spikes (me). These two fit the bill.
You can hardly go wrong with anything that has nugget in the name for kids. Credit those Golden Arches folks- their branding is incomparable. And I find that ‘meatball’ is another magic ingredient to a meal that doesn’t raise his ire. Combine the two? You can’t go wrong.
Likewise, mac and cheese is pretty irresistible for pretty much everyone. So if you have a picky one at home but still like to try new things, give these a shot. And peace be with you.
