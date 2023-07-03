You can almost always bet that the temps will be in the 80s or above during the 4th of July, and the humidity high. Have you heard there’s foods that help your body temp lower to keep us cooler? Apples, melons, watermelon, radishes, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery. I’d say looking at this list, we should eat a salad. It has most the goodies on this list to make a fine salad, but don’t forget to add a hard-boiled egg for protein. Have a safe Independence Day.
