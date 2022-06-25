Hello everyone! I'm sure you all are getting geared up for all the fun festivities coming up for the 4th of July next week. Along with that comes all the fun get togethers with friends and family...and food..lol. Here are a few recipes that are really simple and fast to make for some of those gatherings. Hope you enjoy and have a great fun and safe 4th of July!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.