I am always looking for healthy recipes and I really like to change them up. I also like to read reviews online from others making suggestions on how they made changes to the recipe. This time I decided to make up a healthy dessert recipe of my own. I love to freeze muffins and get one or two out at a time to enjoy. Please give me your feedback on the Sugar Free pumpkin muffins. I still cannot believe how low the macros are, and they are delicious! I may have eaten one and gave away a few before the rest went in the freezer. This recipe will definitely be a keeper!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.