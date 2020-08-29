Hi everyone! Hope you all are surviving this heat wave we are having, but then again it is August and school time..lol. This week I tried to find a little something for everyone. I have made the Indian Butter Cauliflower recipe and it is a great vegetarian recipe. Also I am excited to try some of the other ones I found too. Hope you also give them a try and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.