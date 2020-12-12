An important reminder as we enter the Christmas season: sometimes the packaging matters more than the actual gift. Case in point? I have one especially picky eater in my house. It made me crazy for years, but we’ve reached a truce in a couple ways. Namely, as long as he has some stuff that’s good for him like fresh fruit and veggies with every meal, I don’t really care if the main course is a hot dog or quesadilla five out of seven nights a week.
More importantly, though, I’ve learned he’s 100% willing to try new things if I just call them something he’s familiar and comfortable with. Mainly? Meatballs. I can put anything I want in meatballs, make them out of pork, beef or poultry, make them Asian flavors or spicy - he won’t hesitate. Meatloaf is a whole other thing (even though it really isn’t). But meatballs - that’s my Trojan Horse.
So that’s where we will start this week! Two new meatball recipes to slip past the little critic. Thanks for reading, Merry Christmas, and please, look out for one another and stay healthy this holiday season.
