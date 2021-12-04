I've been asked several times why I feel it's important to eat breakfast.
It's started long ago with my mom making my breakfast each morning before school. It's also my personal choice. I feel my best if I wake up, drink water, take my vitamins, drink my cup of Joe, and eat breakfast. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, so I'm definitely not skipping it!
I'm sharing my egg white muffin recipe. You can change it up with whatever veggies or meats you enjoy.
