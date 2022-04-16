Easter is or was on Sunday, depending on when you are reading this. Ham is a popular choice for Easter dinner, and of course if you have kids around, you probably have at least a few boiled eggs in your fridge. This week's recipes offer a few ideas to deal with those left overs along with a desert that will fit right in with the holiday theme. Not all recipes make the paper, so be sure to tune in to KIFG for Cooks' Corner or login to www.timescitizen.com/kifg/cooks_corner/ to see all of the latest recipes.
