Hi everyone! I hope everyone is holding up OK! The weather is getting nicer and I know I don’t want to be in the kitchen all night cooking, so this week I picked out some really fast and simple recipes to try. I made the avocado chicken salad with some leftover chicken we had and ate it in street tacos – such a yummy and light dish. I am definitely going to try the rhubarb custard bars as well. Hope you give them a try and enjoy them as well.
