Our local County Fairs and the Iowa State Fair have come and gone, and soon the kids will be back in school. The weather will be changing and our gardens will
be finishing up. Boy, I feel like I was just talking about Spring and the plans I had for different projects to complete around the house.
Time flies when you are having fun! I hope you all have had a nice summer and got to take that family vacation or just spent time together. Go enjoy
the weather and start making plans for the Fall events you want to attend, because it'll be here before you know it.
As my mom always said- Stop and smell the roses!
