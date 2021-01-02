Last week I had vacation to use up before the end of the year, so that meant lots of time at home and trying to use up different items in our pantry and being creative with recipes. I found quite a few cans of black beans, so I started searching for different recipes to make. The stuffed bell peppers recipe is a keeper and I love bell peppers especially when they’re cooked.
I’ve seen many of my friends post recipes using their Instant pot. I do not have one but I thought if I included this fajita recipe someone might make it and bring me some.
Cheers to a better 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.