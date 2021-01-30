Do you eat breakfast, or do you fast until later in the day? My new trainer wanted me to try fasting until 1 p.m. once a week. Let’s just say that did not go well. The first week I caved at 11 a.m. The next week I made it until 10:30 a.m. I know it’s only 1 day a week but I’m a creature of habit. Some believe that intermittent fasting is good - I’m not a fan. It may be because I’ve trained my body to rely on food for fuel, every 2 to 3 hours after I wake for the past 7 years. I love pancakes and have this go-to recipe that is healthy. I make up a batch of pancakes each weekend and heat one up each day of the week with my side of egg whites. I love the sugar-free Walden Farms syrups, and right now my favorite is the strawberry flavor. G. Hughes sugar-free ketchup is the best on scrambled eggs and sweet potato fries! Whoever invented the air fryer is brilliant! Love my fries cooked in there.
