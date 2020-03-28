Hello everyone! Many of you are working from home now, trying to distance yourself from others, which is good practice for staying healthy. With this you may find added stress because you are not in your “normal” routine. Try and set a schedule for yourself and your kids. Allow for breaks for healthy snacks and meals, get up and move (exercise), and get plenty of sleep. They say to try and avoid extra caffeine and alcohol. When preparing meals, think of ones that can feed your family for more than 1 meal or something that’s easy for the kids to prepare themselves. Just know you are not alone in this! Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, avoid close contact. Please stay healthy!
