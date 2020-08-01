Hello everyone! Wow, time has gone fast - here we are the 1st of August already! As I’m looking at my choice of recipes for this week, I must have been more in the baking mood, but then added some healthy side dishes too, such as the cucumber salsa, which is so good! Hope you enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.