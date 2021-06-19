It's almost time to celebrate Independence Day, 4th of July. We all know this is a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy good foods.
Can you name a few traditions during the 4th?
Barbeques, Hot dogs, Red, White and Blue everything, Red Solo cups, Corn on the Cob (at least in Iowa), S'mores, Lemonade.
I'm sure you can think of plenty more. Be safe and have a great time celebrating in a couple weeks.
