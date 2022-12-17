I decided to continue my cookie theme from last month. It is, after all, baking season. The Times Citizen recently had our annual cookie and treat exchange. Each participant brings a few dozen cookies or treats to exchange with others. This way, we only have to make one or two recipes, and still get to enjoy lots of different treats to take home. If you are planning on making a large batch of cookies this year, try one of these classic cookie recipes.
