I am continuing with the theme of a reducing waste in the kitchen. This week’s recipes include how to make Apple Cider Vinegar with apple peels and cores, making homemade extracts with citrus peels (as well as a few other flavors), and I am throwing in a recipe for Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins using homemade extracts. These recipes take some time to make, but are worth the wait if you are patient. Enjoy!
