The Times Citizen & KIFG Radio would like to thank all of the wonderful cooks who entered our Cooks’ Corner chili cook-off. Elijah Stauffer, Caleb Blanchard, Cody Fisher, Jessica Hudspith, Brian & Mitch Brennan, Kristopher Strange, Steve Shane, Mary Weeks & Johnny Schipper.
Our gracious judges, Laura Hoover, Russ & Keita Reynolds and Andy Ferguson.
And thanks to the community for stopping by to enjoy some chili and vote for their winner.
Congrats to the Judge’s Choice winners- 1st place Mary Weeks, 2nd place Cody Fisher & 3rd place Elijah Stauffer and the People’s Choice went to Elijah Stauffer.
Special thanks to these fantastic local businesses that donated prizes & supplies to the event:
Fareway, Dairy Queen, Pizza Ranch, GBBT, Small Town Girl, GNB, McDonald’s, 503, Coffee Attic, IFSB, Chuong Garden, K&E Nutrition, Hy-Vee, Kwik Star, Las Flores, Walmart, Hansen Family Hospital, and Titan Machinery.
We love this event and hope you love the winners’ recipes.
