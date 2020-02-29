I hope you all are enjoying this nicer weather and getting some fresh air. Im in my 7th week of the 9 week health & fitness challenge. Our group of 24 people are doing wonderful. Some are seeing more results than others, but that is expected because some work harder than others and stay motivated more than others. We've had two different challenges where we had to make a healthy main course and a healthy dessert. We list the ingredients, and nutritional facts and take pictures. We even got to eat a serving of each. So I've included the recipes I made.
First is the chicken cauliflower crust pizza, and it is delicious. I can truly say that Ill make it again and maybe just eat the crust, or just add some garlic and cheese on top. Second was the dessert, I made two, one for my husband and one for myself. And the frozen whip was the best. Its a great replacement for ice cream!
