It's baking season in my house, and what better way to spend the day inside than making memories with your kids. I miss those days with my son, who just turned 28 this last week. One of my favorite memories- we were baking Kringla for the first time together, boy was that frustrating and fun. If you've ever made it you'll know you have to get the dough at just the right temp to twist it, and don't overbake or underbake it. I believe there's a science. Anyway, I was getting frustrated and Garret threw a little flour at me. That started a flour war! We laughed so hard and took pictures of our mess.
Here's a few recipes that you can enjoy with your kids/grandkids. And who doesn't love peant butter, bugels and chocolate? That's the best of both worlds- sweet and salty!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.