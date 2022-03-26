This week is my birthday. I turn 52. I'm not sure what 52 is supposed to feel like, but I'm happy to be alive and in good health.
For the most part I like to eat healthy but there's times when I want a treat like anyone else, so the pumpkin brownies are on my radar. With the cooler weather this past week I got out the crockpot for this lazy lasagna recipe, and it was so good. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.