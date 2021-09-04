Hello everyone! So if you’re not a mushroom fan you probably won’t enjoy my recipes as much as me this week…lol. It’s puffball mushroom season and I used to pick these for my grandpa when I was little out in our horse pasture and I was excited to be able to snag one this week. Also added some info on how to know if they are the edible ones or not.
Puffball mushrooms are an edible species of fungi (calvatia gigante). The fluffy texture and earthy flavor is great in eggs, soups, and quiche. Be careful if you try to harvest wild puffball mushrooms; they can be mistaken for young amanita mushrooms, which can be toxic or downright deadly. To identify: When cut in half, the fungus should be solid and pure eggshell white or light yellow. There should be no outline of a small mushroom inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.