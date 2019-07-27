By Tony Baranowski
It’s here! The sweet corn vendors are out in force and, from what I’m hearing, it’s going to be a little longer sweet corn season this year as different varieties come into maturity at different times. So, let’s take action this week! Three very different kinds of recipes here for you, all of them from the New York Times Cooking app, the only cooking app I pay for because it’s awesome. I trust every recipe just like I trust their reporting. My son, Sam, is a little fishing crazy this summer and we’ve been fortunate to have some fish to cook with because of it. Sweet corn and fish just go together and this tartar sauce looks awesome to me. There’s also a very simple weeknight chicken and corn recipe here for you to try out. The soup probably isn’t great for our current 90-degree days, but file this one away to use in the fall or winter with some of that sweet corn you were smart enough to prep and freeze for the colder months. Enjoy!
(0) comments
