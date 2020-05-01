Lunch at home isn’t really a novelty for me- as much as I like to experiment with food, I am a creature of habit when it comes to lunch. Typically it’s a turkey sandwich and an apple. Not very adventurous.
These days, however, I find myself home with a pair of hungry nine-year-olds about four days a week, and while they can be picky, they do NOT appreciate the same thing day after day. So we’re looking for options- simple options that will mesh with their kid palates and maybe provide opportunities to learn how to do some cooking.
These are three quickies that I picked out from the Times Cooking site. I’ve always tweaked Ramen when I cook for myself- but adding ingredients for the kids is a new thing for them to figure out what they like. And to experiment, which they need. Good gravy- do they NEED experiments.
