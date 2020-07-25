I jumped the gun a bit on the corn recipes last month- its really in full swing right now so make sure you get out there and get your taste of Iowa summer. And to add to that- this week I'm focusing on tomatoes.
Depending upon when you or your neighbor with too many tomatoes planted, were about to hit full acid season. For my money, there's nothing much better than a fat slice of tomato on a burger or sandwich, but here are a couple other options for relatively simple, quick meals that incorporate tomatoes. Its wild how we wait all year for this week or two of produce, then all of a sudden they are coming out our ears and you have to do something, anything, with the pile of tomatoes in your garage.
Don't let them go to waste! Experiment! Can some! Or call me and Ill come take them off your hands!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.