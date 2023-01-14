Home chefs, it’s YOUR time to share your best batch of chili on Saturday, Jan. 28, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off sponsored by Cooks’ Corner & the Times Citizen. This will be going on during the Winter Rec Fest activities at the Scenic City Boat Club in Iowa Falls.
Call Amber at 641-648-2521 or email her at aminard@iafalls.com for details and to sign up. It’s your time to show off those chili making skills and enjoy the day with others.
We invite everyone to stop by and vote for your
favorite chili and enjoy a bowl.
The cost is $5 for 5 samples.
