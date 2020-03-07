Happy St. Patty’s Day! For me, it’s all about the green beer, of course. But with St. Patrick’s falling on a Monday this year, it might be safer to stick to the traditional foods associated with the holiday. I am a HUGE fan of corned beef and am constantly revolted by how much it costs to buy one. We’re talking about a very cheap cut of meat that’s basically been pickled! That’s not expensive, you guys! But every year we dole out 5 or 8 dollars a pound for the stuff.
NO MORE!
This year I’m going to make my own and it’s not a terribly difficult process. You just have to be patient. I’m sharing this recipe from the New York Times because I trust it and I trust Sam Sifton to never steer me the wrong way on food. For good measure, for those of you who don’t want to leave pickled meat sitting around for a week, I’m including a recipe you might find on the safer side.
You can’t go wrong with stew. Stew with crust? Come on!
