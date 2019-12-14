Some of you experienced cookie fiends will know this well, but I’m going to let you in on the most critical secret to great chocolate chip cookies right now. No, it’s not chilling the dough. No, it’s not some fancy flour or leavening agent. It’s not even butter. Salt. That’s it! That’s the secret. Recipes never call for enough. Use your best judgment, but if you double the salt in the good ol’ Tollhouse recipe on the back of the bag of chocolate chips, your cookies will take a giant leap forward. I’m all about that cookie life this time of year. Usually the baking is my wife’s department but not during the holidays. So this week I’m hitting the cookie recipes hard from the New York Times. These two in particular feature that most critical cookie ingredient. I don’t think you’ll need to double up on salt here but, honestly, it probably wouldn’t hurt!
