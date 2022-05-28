It’s my last go-round in this space as I’ll be leaving Times Citizen the middle of next month. Thank you to those who tried the recipes I shared or commented on them to me in the aisles of Fareway and Hy-Vee. Cook’s Corner has been fun, and every single time I put a new one together it’s been an excuse for me to think about Susan Duncan, from whom Joy, Amber, Jennifer and I inherited this space.
No one before and on one since has kept me in check quite like Susan, TCC’s longtime front desk staffer. She taught me a little bit about food, a lot about Iowa Falls, and constantly kept me in awe with how she handled the occasional unruly phone call or drop in at the office. If your one of the rare folks Susan had to call me to handle, well, I’d apologize… but you must’ve earned it.
Thanks again for reading. Keep sampling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.