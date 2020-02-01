As I was looking for easy Super Bowl recipes to share, I noticed a few fun facts that you may not have known.
8 million pounds of guacamole is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, along with 14,500 tons of chips
Over 700,000 footballs are produced annually for official NFL use and 72 of them are used for the Super Bowl
It is the 2nd most watched sporting event in the world. More than 100 million people worldwide watch the Super Bowl every year. In fact, Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 unseated MASH’s series finale as the most watched show in television history with over 106.5 million watchers.
In 2020 a 30-second commercial reportedly cost between $5 million and $5.6 million.
