It’s time to start doing stuff again! Hanging out with people! Sharing space with people! Cooking for people!
It feels a little weird for those of us that were very cautious through COVID, a little surreal that we made it more than a year without doing any kind of large gatherings at all. Walking into someone else’s home feels kind of like sneaking into your parents’ bedroom when you were 10.
But, dang, it feels good, too. If only things would slow down just a little so we could do more of it. But I am going to do my darndest to make some good new food for friends and family this summer. And here are some options for you to try out with me for 4th of July or RAGBRAI or a birthday party or any other excuse you can find to make up for lost time.
