Super Bowl weekend! Last year we were all still going to parties and sharing appetizers and this year promises to be much more lame. But, dang it, we can still eat like hogs.
I have good memories as a kid of buying a ton of crappy frozen food, cheese in a can, and various other terrible things for an all-day appetizer fest in mid winter. I tried to replicate that a bit for my family on New Years Eve, but was crushed to find the frozen shrimp shapes that were a staple no longer seem to be on the market. I will miss you, shrimp people (that’s what the Baranowskis called them).
So here’s a homemade alternative that’s surely, quality wise, vastly better. And another recipe for everything bagel dip that will give me a chance to use some of my secret stash Julie from the former Heavenly Bakery presented me with on their last day. I very much miss the Garden Party breakfast sandwich on their menu. I’ve noticed everything bagel seasoning on the shelves lately, but I’m sure it’s not as good as Julie's secret recipe. (Use extra garlic salt).
