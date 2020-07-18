It’s been a hot summer so far. The annuals I planted are sad and I’ve had to bring lots of pots into our garage out of the sun and heat. However, our garden is going crazy. Just this week I went out and was watering and boom, there were 8 huge squash. When I went out to pick them, I completely forgot to wear my cutoff socks on my arms and all those prickly leaves just make you itch and you need to take another shower. But I’m not complaining because it’s totally worth it when we get to enjoy fresh produce each day. Hint - watch your gardens because I bet you’ll have some surprises very soon if you haven’t already.
