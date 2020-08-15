BY Joy Fisher
With all of the humidity and if you’ve been watering your garden regularly, you should be seeing lots of produce like we are. And because of that, I’ve had to look up squash recipes in order not to waste it. I have a friend who grates and freezes hers in baggies so I will begin doing that soon.
In the meantime, I found this bread recipe and I have made it twice so far. I halved the recipe each time so this cuts the cooking time down to 25 minutes per loaf.
I haven’t tried it with the jalapeño butter yet but I plan on it next time.
