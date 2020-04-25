I hope everyone is staying safe. I am still working from home (going on 5 weeks). And my life has definitely changed. It’s hard getting into a routine. Since I’ve been home, my workouts haven’t been every day, my eating has been good and bad. And of course I’m too close to the pantry. So I thought I would include some easy recipes since we seem to have more time on our hands and maybe these will be new for you. Enjoy and stay safe!
